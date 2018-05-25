banks rants – GDPR and Phishing Attacks

It is May 25, 2018 and it is officially GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) day because it is officially in effect. The fines are HUGE and that is the point… to truly hit the big businesses where it matters most… their wallets. It effects all EU (European Union) countries only but it impacts United States companies because they have EU citizens using their services. Supposedly the government wants to help the companies get “better” but the lawyers are ready for attack and Facebook and Google are already being sued and it is just day one.

Now I am not getting into the debate about this regulation right now… right now I am concerned that citizens are getting GDPR focused phishing attacks and no one has educated the people on it.

PEOPLE… do not clicks to organizations you are not associated with and if you click the link do NOT provide personal information!!! I beg you!! Think about what you are doing before you do it!

If you are still lost and you don’t what a phishing attack is… that is ok. There is no shame in not knowing but take some time to educate yourself. Phishing is definitely something you want and need to know!

And watch my video! #PewPew