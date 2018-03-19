«

Artificial Intelligence Conference 2018 – O'Reilly code

As much as I would LOVE to go to the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence conference in New York, the week of April 29 – May 2, 2018, I won’t be able to. I will be at Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas. BUT if there isn’t a conflict on your schedule and you would like to attend the AI conference, then I have a 20% discount for you for most passes. Just use the code PCBEARD in order to get the discount.

I can only imagine how great the conference will be… some of the speakers are Peter Norvig, George Church, Olga Russakovsky, Manuela Veloso, and Zoubin Ghahramani.

 

