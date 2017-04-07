I Missed You All

I know it has been awhile since I have been on the blog site. I know people are viewing it and I am still helping people, even if it is a post from 2014 when I experienced what I called the “grey screen of death“. It has been an amazing journey that I have been on for the past year and a half. I have to admit that I adore the data analytics environment. There is so much going on in the field and I feel like I have never been more busy working to get the data analytics messaging correct and clear in this newly formed company, Dell EMC.

I thank you for all your patience and support over the past years. I am still blogging but posting on other sites. Moving forward, I will repost the blogs here as well so that the information is shared even more. Data analytics is an amazing area to be in and as I continue to learn more, I hope to continue to share.

Advertisements